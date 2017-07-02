‘I’m Just Speaking For Jesus’ Joy Beyhar Makes Most Ridiculous Statement Of Her Entire Career [WATCH]

This week, the ladies of ‘The View’ got into a heated debate over whether or not Christian bakeries should be forced to cater to gay weddings. Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Kristen Wagonner went onto the show to discuss why bakers should be granted the freedom of choice.

“The same laws that force Jack to design custom expression will force you to speak messages that you don’t want to speak,” Wagonner said. “I’m not judging these two gay men that came in. I’m just trying to preserve my right as an artist to decide which artistic endeavors I’m going to do and which ones I’m not.”

That’s when Behar jumped in to argue that Jesus would have baked a cake for a gay wedding.

“Oh come on. Jesus would have made the cake!” she yelled. “Jesus, that’s a deal breaker. Jesus is going to make the cake.”

“I serve everybody all the time. But I don’t make every cake for every event,” argued the baker.

“Did you ever ask yourself what would Jesus do in this particular situation? Instead of denying them, do you think maybe Jesus would have said I don’t accept this but I’m going to love you anyways?” argued Paula Farris.

“I’m not judging what he did, I’m just speaking for Jesus right now,” Behar said.