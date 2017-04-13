Illegals Block Roads In Texas Again In Protest Of Trump, They Quickly Learn Brutal Lesson

Earlier this week, a march in defense of illegal immigrants was held in Dallas, Texas. But the “Mega March 2017” didn’t go as well as organizers had planned.

In fact, organizers overestimated the number of people who would show up by nearly 100,000. A decade ago, the Dallas Mega March drew in 500,000 people. They dominated the entire city. This past weekend, only 3,200 people showed up—less than 1% of the number that showed up just over a decade ago.

“The #MegaMarch2017 is winding down,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted. “The crowd estimate was about 3,200 and there were no reported incidents or arrests.”

In a desperate attempt to make the protest look more successful than it was, the organizers compressed the march to half the width of the road. But that illusion was quickly called out on social media.

“We demand that the aggressions against #Undocumented and #Immigrant community stop #HereToStay #NoBanNo,” the rally organizers wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Reporters on the scene admitted that the turnout was ‘disappointing’ compared to previous years.