Illegal Immigrants Caught In Massive Identity Theft Scam Affecting Millions… Are You One Of Them?

Liberals like to pretend that illegal immigration is a victimless crime, but it’s hard to tell that to the many people who have been the victims of identity theft. Two years ago, a report was released showing that immigrants in the U.S. have stolen at least 1.4 million identities—and that could be just the tip of the iceberg.

The report estimates that a total of 2.4 million cases could have occurred. In most cases, the illegal immigrants are filing W-2s to be allowed to work. Because they have come into the country illegally, they have Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers—and that’s not sufficient enough to be legally hired, so the immigrants use false social security numbers to finalize paperwork. 87 percent of ITIN workers are doing this, and the IRS turns a blind eye because they are just happy to be collecting revenue.

That’s not to say immigrants are paying those taxes. While they are filing, they aren’t the ones responsible for payments. Instead of having their wages deducted, they are inflating reported income for innocent citizens, since the IRS tracks taxes by SSN.

In one case, an employer had over 120 people who used the same social security number. The real owner of the SSN received a statement from the IRS that he owed millions of dollars.

What do you think? Is it time to stop this crime in our country?