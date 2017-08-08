Illegal Immigrants Block Traffic To Riot Against Trump… They Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

Fifteen immigration rights supporters were arrested outside the Texas Capitol after they blocked traffic in a desperate attempt to get legal status and defend existing immigration protections put in place by Barack Obama.

“I’m doing this for my family and sisters who are undocumented and my 6-month-old son so he can live in a world where human dignity is respect,” Manuel Ramirez said as he was being taken in. Ramirez has been undocumented for 20 years. He recently obtained permanent legal status.

Authorities charged the 15 protesters with obstructing a highway, a Class B misdemeanor. All of the participants are between 20 and 42 years old.

“After repeated requests by DPS officials to leave the roadway were ignored, the suspects were arrested without incident,” DPS staff sergeant Victor Taylor said in a statement.

“I benefited from DACA, but I knew that was always temporary and didn’t benefit everyone in our community such as my parents,” Catalina Adorno, an activist from San Antonio, told reporters while in handcuffs. “There are some serious risks [to getting arrested] but… I know that all the small victories the immigrant community has had were the result of people taking risks.”

