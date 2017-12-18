Illegal Immigrant Maid Steals $5,000 Worth Of Rings, Gets Out Of Trial Richer Than When She Entered… You’ll Never Believe Why

A maid working in the state of Virginia was found guilty of grand larceny by a jury after she stole $5,000 worth of jewelry and rings from a home she was cleaning. Although the jury found the woman guilty, they felt back for the pregnant, 19 year-old maid so they paid for her fees.

Jury foreman Jeffery Memmott says they pooled together $80 for Sandra Mendez Ortega, who is 19 and pregnant with her second child. But while the story seems sweet- the victim, Lisa Copeland, is outraged.

‘I just pray that they’re never in my shoes,’ Copeland told the Washington Post. She also says Ortega never accepted responsibility for the theft. ‘If she had accepted accountability, I would be okay with all of this. The fact that she won’t accept accountability makes it wrong.’

Copeland was also angered by the paltry $60 fine, which equated to one day of services as a maid, and that Ortega made off $20 richer.

‘I was outraged,’ Copeland said. ‘I was just flabbergasted. I didn’t think $60 equated to the crime at all.’

One juror knew that ‘Justice had to be done.’ But the juror, Janice Woolridge said, ‘there’s also got be some compassion somewhere. Young people make bad decisions. We just couldn’t pile on any more.’

‘The general sentiment was she was a victim, too,’ Memmott said. ‘Two of the women [jurors] were crying because of how bad they felt. One lady pulled out a $20 bill, and just about everybody chipped in.’

Copeland noticed the rings missing when she had her home cleaned in September 2016, a third ring was also stolen, which she didn’t even notice until the rings were returned.

One of the rings was her grandmother’s engagement ring- made in 1943, the other was her wedding ring.

It was a very nice things for the jury to come together and do, but now Ortega has little to no consequences for her actions, is this okay?