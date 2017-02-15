Illegal Alien Sexually Assaults Texas Teen, Get’s Brutal Wakeup Call That He Is In Trump’s America

According to recent reports, Pasadena police have arrested 32-year-old Salvador Avalos for attempting to kidnap and possibly assault a teenage girl in Texas. The girl called the police on Tuesday, claiming somebody attempted to abduct her.

“He got next to me, and he first offered $100 to get in his truck, and I refused of course, and he kept following me,” she told authorities. “He said if I didn’t get in the truck he was going to make me, that’s when he started to approach me.”

When she attempted to walk away, Avalos pulled his vehicle closer to her. That’s when she made the decision to run. She ducked away in to the Pasadena Heritage Museum and called the cops.

The girl was able to identify the license plate and police caught up with Avalos hours later. He was driving in the exact same neighborhood in a Lincoln Navigator. He had duct tape in the car. He has since been charged with kidnapping.