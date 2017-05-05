Illegal Alien Protestors Block ICE Deportation Buses, Learn Quickly That Was Dire Mistake [WATCH]

Liberal protesters in San Francisco skipped work at the beginning of this week in order to protest Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency in a despicable way.

The Gateway Pundit reported that protesters blocked the exit for ICE deportation buses while they chanted in Spanish.

A good portion of the crowd was there in honor of “May Day,” which is also known as International Workers Day.

