An Illegal Alien Murdered His Son, And Look At The Sickening Thing Liberals Did

In his first speech to Congress as President of the United States, Donald Trump honored Jamiel Shaw Sr., a man whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Shaw spoke out against the media for continuing to ignore the problem in spite of his son’s tragic death. He also shed light on the disgusting treatment he has been receiving from liberals for speaking out.

“In L.A., they won’t even mention when they commit crimes,” Shaw commented. “They shut me down. All the newspapers won’t report on anything I do. They don’t want people to know that there’s people fighting for justice. Everybody’s not an illegal alien lover.”

Shaw also remarked that he was insulted by the heckling that occurred during the President’s comments on immigration.

“It hurt my feelings. Especially when you have the Black Caucasus, they say they stand up for black people, but here is a black kid who wasn’t bothering anybody, no criminal history,” he argued.

Democrats have reportedly accused Shaw of being “used by the white man.”

“They don’t want nothing but division, bickering,” Shaw concluded. “They don’t want to solve no problems. They don’t want to help kids or husbands or family members that’s been murdered by illegals. I mean, just the way they did that was so disrespectful. But it’s bigger than them, so I just keep on moving. I just ignore them like they do me.”

What do you think? Is this absolutely disgraceful?