‘I’LL BE DAMNED’ Trey Gowdy Knows Who The Leaker Is, And Now He’s Going To End Them

It’s no secret that some members of the political establishment in Washington, D.C. have been committing treason against the White House with a systematic group of leaks designed to undermine President Donald Trump.

The most recent example of this comes from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats who delivered closed-door testimony, who was assured by top congressional committee members Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Trey Gowdy would remain private. Of course, it didn’t take long for Coats’ testimony to be leaked to the press.

“About eight hours ago, Adam Schiff and I looked Dan Coats in the eyes and we assured him that there would be no selectively leaking of his testimony to us,” Gowdy said in an interview with CNN. “And I’ll be damned if eight hours later, there aren’t three different leaks with what he told us.”

“So if anyone is questioning why Congressional investigations aren’t taken seriously and are viewed as political exercises, you need to look no further than the fact that we looked one of our intelligence officials in the eyes and promised him there would be no selective leaking. And here I am being asked about it not even eight hours later,” he continued.

Gowdy also noted that only eight people were in the room to hear the testimony, so the leaker must be one of the eight.

“I can’t tell you who it is,” Gowdy said. “But I can tell you this: You’re going to have a chilling effect on other witnesses who want to share classified, sensitive information when it makes its way to the headlines before the transcript’s even dry. I can tell you this. It wasn’t me and I don’t think it was Representative Schiff.”