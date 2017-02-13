Ignorant Illegal Brags About Voting 5 Times For Hillary, And Then No-Nonsense Judge Gives Her Devastating News

It’s easy to focus in on the problem here in America—but the truth is that entitlement and illegal behavior from immigrants is a global issue.

According to reports from Conservative Post, Mexican citizen Rosa Ortega, who was registered to vote in 5 different cities in Texas, is paying the price for her fraud and crimes.

It’s troublesome enough that Ortega was allowed to vote illegally in five different polling locations, but even more disturbing is the fact that the portion of her license that identifies her as a non-citizen was also checked.

Fortunately, Ortega is not being let off the hook. She has been sentence to 8 years in prison. After serving, she will be deported back to Mexico.