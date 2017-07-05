Idiot Lib Thought It Would Be Funny To Burn The Flag On The 4th, Watch What Happens Next

Bryton Mellot, a 22-year-old Illinois man, made headlines last year for posting a controversial photo of himself burning the American flag. He was arrested for his Fourth of July stunt after authorities charged him with violating the state’s flag desecration law. He was ultimately released without charges.

“I am not proud to be an American,” Mellot commented. “In this moment, being proud of my country is to ignore the atrocities committed against people of color, people living in poverty, people who identify as women, and against my own queer community on a daily basis.”

“I would like to one day feel a sense of pride toward my nationality again,” he continued. “But too little progress has been made. Too many people still suffer at the hands of politicians influenced by special interests. Too many people are still being killed and brutalized by a police force plagued with authority complexes and racism.”

“Too many people are allowed to be slaughtered for the sake of gun manufacturer profits. Too many Americans hold hate in their hearts in the name of their religion and for fear of others. And that’s only to speak of domestic issues,” Mellot concluded.

