ICE Agents Infiltrate Kentucky City In Mass Illegal Alien Round Up – Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

While he was on the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised that he would crack down on illegal immigration and secure our borders. Now, less than two months into his presidency, he is already following through with those promised. WKYUFM has reported that 53 illegal aliens living in Kentucky were just arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after they raided for towns.

The undocumented immigrants were arrested last month in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, and Owensboro. Disturbingly, 22 of those arrested were convicted criminals who had been charged with DUI, burglary, drug possession, theft, and endangerment. Half of those arrested had previously been deported from the U.S. and had returned to the country illegally.

ICE said the arrests made in Kentucky were the result of targeted enforcement operations across the nation. This news comes just days after a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala was arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl who lived in the same house with him. The mother of the victim called 911 on Wednesday night after the child complained of pain and said Douglas Hus-Flores had touched her.

The toddler was rushed to Stamford Hospital for injuries and bleeding. There, doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Hus-Flores had been alone in the home with the girl at the time of the attack. He claimed he heard her crying and gave her yogurt to calm her down. When they sat down to watch cartoons, he “felt lonely and wanted to be with a woman.” Hus-Flores admitted to sexually assaulted to the 3-year-old and has since been charged with first-degree sexual assault.