Hypocritical Democrats Absolutely Silent After What Happens In Sweden… Trump Was Right

According to reports, violent riots broke out in an immigrant-dominated suburb of Stockholm on Monday after Swedish police arrested a suspect on drug charges. The news comes just days after President Donald Trump referenced an incident involving immigrants in Sweden that sent liberals into a rampage.

Shortly after police arrested the drug suspect, unidentified suspects began throwing rocks at officers, setting cars on fire, and looting nearby businesses. One officer was reportedly injured when a rock hit his arm and civilians who tried to stop the looters were also assaulted, police spokesman Lars Bystrom said Tuesday.

Officials confirmed that authorities are currently investigating an assault on a police officer, aggravated thefts, violent rioting, and two additional cases of assault.

“My statements as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden,” Trump tweeted.

What do you think? Are you tired of liberals attacking Trump? He was right again.