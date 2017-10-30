Most Hypocritical Comment Goes To Keith Olbermann For His Attack Against Tomi Lahren’s Halloween Costume

As one point in time Keith Olbermann used to talk about baseball on ESPN as a host, now, he’s an insane liberal who is basically just a mouth piece for the democratic party on his new internet talk show, which basically just blasts Trump every episode (one of his most recent installments was headlined “Trump Is Destroying Puerto Rico”).

He found a new target to pick on however, as conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren tweeted out a picture of herself in a Halloween costume that had the American flag on it.

Patriotic? Bullshit. She’s in violation of the U.S. Flag Code: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel…” https://t.co/2cOKCE87Wy https://t.co/fGkmqMxZaZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2017

Olbermann was immediately called out on his hypocrisy on Twitter.

um… your book cover has you wearing the flag….. — 2018🇺🇸Elections (@sp1r1tharambe) October 29, 2017

If you haven’t seen the cover of Olbermann’s failure of a book, titled “Trump Is F*Cking Crazy (This Is Not A Joke”, Olbermann is literally wearing an American flag, and not only that, but the flag is draped around him in a way that causes it to touch the ground.

Section 176, “Respect for flag,” says:

No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

(a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

This is the most egregious hypocrisy I have seen in a long time, not only did he wear the American flag, but he did it on a book cover that he published, then had the audacity to call out somebody else who did it, shame on Keith Obermann.