Hypocrite Michael Moore Shoots Himself In The Other Foot … He’s Done

Brian Stelter of CNN did a story recently about the Weinstein company, and the plans for it going forward since it’s precipitous fall from grace following the Weinstein scandal. Apparently Tom Barrack, billionaire and friendly with president Trump, is planning on buying, or giving the Weinstein company a large cash infusion to help it stay afloat.

Trump confidant Tom Barrack bailing out The Weinstein Company… looking to buy part or all of it… https://t.co/atkyNMlaUT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2017

Barrack is expected to change leadership of the company and attempt to return the company to it’s former glory in the independent film industry.

What is really intriguing about this story however is how Micheal Moore is involved. Micheal Moore, famously a friend of Weinstein in the past, saying he’s “one of the best people to work with in this town” speaking about Hollywood and the film industry, recently condemned Weinstein on twitter.

Moore called for a “World without Harveys” recently, but whats interesting, is that Weinstein’s company is slated to release a new Micheal Moore movie call “Fahrenheit 11/9” that is centered around Trump taking office. That doesn’t sound like a world without Harvey..

Here's the strange twist: Weinstein Co. is slated to distribute @MMFlint's anti-Trump documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9" https://t.co/YUsnRk06n2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2017

Here is an interesting exert from MSN in May of this year:

On Tuesday it was announced that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has acquired filmmaker Michael Moore’s new documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which refers to the day Donald Trump was declared US President. In a statement, Moore, who is currently directing the documentary, said of Trump, “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

It didn’t just say the Weinstein company is acquiring the documentary, this exert makes it seem as if Weinstein himself is making the movie acquisition. Moore has been in business with Weinstein in the past, and even now, but publicly he’s trashing him? that’s not how this works Micheal Moore, the internet doesn’t forget.