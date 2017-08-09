Huge Food Chain Refuses To Serve Cops, They Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

Disrespect of law enforcement is at an all-time high, thanks in large part to former President Barack Obama who refused to put his foot down and respect our men and women in blue. We’ve seen several disturbing incidents of poor treatment of our officers in restaurants—and it’s time for it to end.

Unfortunately, things seem to be going in the opposite direction. According to recent reports, several liberal employees at Dunkin’ Donuts in New York City have decided to “take a stand” against policemen and women by refusing to serve them.

When two policemen entered a Dunkin’ Donuts store recently, they were told by the worker, “I don’t serve cops.”

Michael Palladino, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association police labor union called the situation “disgraceful,” arguing that it “should not go unattended.”

“Political leaders in this city have encouraged this type of behavior by constantly demonizing cops and pushing their decriminalization agenda,” Palladino said recently. “Since the story was reported, the union office received a lot of feedback from active and retired members supporting the boycott [of Dunkin’ Donuts]. I know that Dunkin Donuts supports law enforcement, which is why I am disappointed that their official statements are weak and suggest denial.”

What do you think? Will you join the boycott?