Huge Food Chain Refuses To Serve Cops, They Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

Liberal Dunkin’ Donuts employees in New York City have decided to “take a stand” against policemen and women by refusing to serve them. This kind of behavior is unacceptable especially because police officers risk their lives to protect us.

In a disturbing event, two police officers were told “I don’t serve cops” when entering a Dunkin’ Donuts store. The police union has requested a boycott against Dunkin’ Donuts. A New York cop was recently asked how to get to the nearest Dunkin’ Donuts and the cop answered, “I’m not allowed to do that.”

President of the Detective’s Endowment Association police labor union, Michael Palladino, stated that this particular situation was “disgraceful and it should not go unattended.” He also mentioned, “Political leaders in this city have encouraged this type of behavior by constantly demonizing cops and pushing their decriminalization agenda.”

Palladino proceeded, “Since the story was reported, the union office received a lot of feedback from active and retired members supporting the boycott. I know that Dunkin Donuts supports law enforcement, which is why I am disappointed that their official statements are weak and suggest denial.” Do you agree? Will you boycott Dunkin’ Donuts?