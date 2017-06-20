Huge Company Initiates Resistance Movement Against Trump… Will You Boycott?

Instead of supporting President Donald Trump and his mission to restore America’s dwindling economy to its former greatness, some liberal businesses have decided to attack the Commander in Chief. Their pettiness comes at their own expense.

One popular sportswear company took this one step further this week when its CEO announced that Patagonia would help to lead the “resistance” against President Trump. You heard that right—Patagonia has just publicly committed itself to ousting President Trump.

According to reports, CEO Rose Marcario is furious that Trump is reevaluating America’s “national monuments.” His comments are in response to President Obama’s decision to use a 1906 law as part of a federal land grab.

“A president does not have the authority to rescind a national monument. An attempt to change the boundaries ignores the review process of cultural and historical characteristics and the public input,” Marcario said.

“We have to fight like hell to keep every inch of public land. I don’t have a lot of faith in politics and politicians right now,” she added.

The company has already donated more than $1 million to oppose Trump and Trump-backed politicians.

This is a controversial move for a company that was just caught using child labor overseas to manufacture its garments. What do you think? Will you boycott Patagonia and their corrupt leadership?