HuffPo Editor New Year’s Resolution Is To Band Women Together To “Kill All Men”

A Huffington Post editor decided to go off the beaten path with this years New Year’s resolution as she has decided that she wants to “kill all men.”

Check out her short list of resolutions this year:

New Year’s resolutions:

1. Cultivate female friendships

2. Band together to kill all men

— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) December 29, 2017

McCombs currently serves as the “Editorial Director of Parents” at Huffington Post, and has been known to hate men, she even wrote an article in November titled, “I Don’t Know If I Can Raise A Good Man.”

In the post, she talks about her own son, saying, “(o)f course, we all want to raise feminist sons. I wrote an article a few months ago detailing the ways I try to do just that. But my efforts are starting to seem like grains of sand against a steady wave-crash of misogyny and rape culture.”

She continues, “In my previous article, I wrote, ‘In my sweat-soaked, sit-straight-up-in-bed feminist nightmares, I can imagine a future in which my own spawn makes some woman feel as voiceless as the boys in my high school once did, a world in which he blithely argues against the existence of male privilege and s**t-talks the latest all-female remake on Twitter.’ Lately, I can imagine it even more clearly.”

There are millions of good men who would consider themselves friends of the feminist cause, but what doesn’t help is women pointing the finger at the direction of men in general and saying “you are all the problem.” There are bad apples amongst men who mistreat women sexually, emotionally and otherwise, but to paint all men with the broad brush of being savages is unfair and counter productive.

There has literally never been a better time in history to be a women in regards to rights and equality yet some women still want to pretend like women are looked at as second class citizens when that’s not the case.