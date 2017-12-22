HuffPo Contributor Calls Tim Scott A “Manipulated Prop” Because He’s The Only Black Person On Stage With Trump, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call In Return

The White House passed a historic tax bill on Wednesday that is causing Republicans on the hill to celebrate a bit.

The GOP held a rally of sorts on the southern end of the White House where they talked about the bill, among other things, the speakers included Trump, Tim Scott and others, while Paul Ryan and Mike Pence watched on.

When Tim Scott took the microphone, he applauded Trump for having conversations about how best to aid struggling and poor communities in America. Tim Scott was one of the biggest advocates for the bill, debating it endlessly on the Senate floor.

However, despite all the positive and all the good going on with the GOP right now, people online had to take offense about something. Online commenters started calling out Tim Scott for being a “prop” just because he is the only black man standing amongst the Senators.

A very ridiculous thing to point out, and completely false considering the fact that Tim Scott is also a senator in his own right, and was a huge proponent of this bill, which is why he is in front of a microphone talking about it.

As much as democrats don’t want to admit it, looking at that stage and seeing all those Republican Senators, then seeing Tim Scott and saying to yourself “he’s the only black guy up there, he’s a prop to not look racist,” that is racist. That line of reasoning says that you don’t expect Tim Scott to be there for any other reason other than the fact that he’s black and it provides good visuals to be diverse in front of a crowd, when in reality, the GOP wasn’t thinking about how best to diversify the men up front, it was about who worked on the bill.