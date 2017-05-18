Huckabee Destroys SNL For The Disgusting Thing They Did To His Daughter

In an effort to boost dropping ratings, Saturday Night Live has turned to political satire to appeal to liberal audiences. Recently the comedy show has hosted skit after skit about President Donald Trump and White House, with ‘Trump’ and ‘Sean Spicer’ being mocked relentlessly. After Trump’s Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was smeared on a recent episode, her father Mike Huckabee spoke out against the show.

The program attempted to make fun of Sean Spicer’s role as Trump’s Press Secretary and had the White House press pool clamoring for Sarah to take over for Spicer since she would be ‘easier’ to deal with.

Huckabee called the skit involving his daughter, “a little bit silly, sexists, misogynist.”

“But my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that,” Huckabee continued. “We taught her that she’s going to be judged by God, not by some not so funny comedy writers on Saturday Night Live.”

“She’s not trying to replace Sean Spicer, she loves Sean, respects him, works wonderfully with him and has nothing but high regard for him,” they continued. “So she’s happy to do what she’s doing and grateful to be in the White House and serving this president and serving her country. I don’t think somebody throwing a dart at her is going to detract her one bit. She’s a whole lot stronger than they think she is.”