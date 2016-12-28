Huckabee Can’t Hold It In Any Longer, Destroys Obama For His Sick UN Move

Mike Huckabee did not hold back in a recent interview on the Obama administration’s controversial decision to abstain from vetoing the United Nation’s anti-Israel resolution.

“This is about right and wrong,” Huckabee commented. “This is about evil and good. This is such a clear-cut issue. And I am just beyond, in a seething rage, over what this administration has done in its last days.”

“The U.S. had an abstained vote. That is silence, and that is agreeing with the idiotic, dangerous and disturbing position that the UN took based on a resolution from four nations,” Huckabee added. “I mean, have some just common decency. If you’re gonna do this, do it upfront, but to do it in such a cowardly way just as you’re leaving office basically to say to the world here’s one more for you, good luck with it.”

Huckabee had some brutal words for President Obama’s approach to foreign policy and our ally, in general, as well.

“First of all the policy we’ve had is boneheaded,” he argued. “It’s a ridiculous policy that we don’t apply to any other nation on earth to tell them that if someone attacks you, and you attack back, and defend our country and you end up getting more land—but you are supposed to give that up and let your enemies get even closer to you, you know that’s absurd.”

Finally, Huckabee concluded with this: “The two-state solution is no solution, it’s never gonna work and I know it’s been our policy…and the fact is the Palestinians have no intention of ever coming to a peace accord.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Huckabee?