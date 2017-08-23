Howard Dean Claims All Trump Supporters Are Racists, Gets An Instant Wakeup Call

Howard Dean had the nerve to go on live television this week talking smack about Donald Trump. Not only did he group white supremacists with the GOP, he also threatened that anyone who votes Republican, aka for Trump, is a racist.

According to Fox News, the former governor of Vermont stated, “If you want to vote for a racist in the White House, then you better vote for Republicans.” He proceeded saying that Trump has “no moral character,” while acknowledging that he was in the minority because “there’s a lot more decent Americans than there are the kind of people who were supporting the folks in Charlottesville.”

“Today in the 2018 elections, if you vote for a Republican, you’re supporting Donald Trump. This has now become a referendum,” Dean continued, “So I think this may be the moment that turns America away from the Republican party.”

He even accused the GOP of “dog-whistling race, gay rights, immigrants, and Muslims” long before Trump’s presidency.

All of this comes after Dean claimed that Trump “needs psychiatric help” which he said in response to Trump’s calls for investigators to look into Hillary Clinton’s connections with Russia.

Dean also revealed that the U.S. is being run by a “criminal enterprise” under President Trump and “the real savior of democracy” is Robert Mueller.

Obviously nobody cares what this former governor thinks these days because he is so irrelevant, but we should encourage pathetic Dean to keep trying.

