Houston Police Chief Reveals How Many Looters Who Attempted To Steal On Harvey… But Got Instant Karma

A press briefing was given by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on the emergency response to Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

During this briefing, Acevedo noted that at least 2,000 Houston residents had been rescued.

"Today, we've completed the rescue of 2,000 Houstonians. We have approximately 185 critical rescue requests pending." – Houston officials pic.twitter.com/UdjhNQVZrh — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2017

According to KTRK, Acevedo also stated that four looters had been arrested. Then he delivered a serious warning to anyone thinking of committing this cowardly act:

Let this be a stern warning to potential looters. If law enforcement is not available, Texans will shoot and kill if necessary to defend their property.