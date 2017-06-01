House Launches Investigation Into Hillary And Obama… It’s Finally Happening

Carter Page, an American finance professional previously associated with the Trump campaign, is now calling on the House Select Committee on Intelligence to investigate the possibility of “collusion” between Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the members of the Obama administration in perpetuating the false narrative about President Trump and Russia.

On Tuesday, Breitbart made the request in a letter to Reps. Michael Conaway and Adam Schiff, the two congressmen overseeing the Russia investigation.

“Given the continuation of smoke and mirrors tactics seen in recent days, I would urge the Committee to investigate the growing evidence of collusion between Clinton campaign associates, Comey and other former Obama Administration officials,” Page wrote. “As you are probably aware, this began with the well-orchestrated pressure they sought to exert on the FBI to have me investigated last summer in the immediate wake of preliminary falsehoods from the 2016 Dodgy Dossier.”

The dossier was compiled by a former British intelligence officer. The 35-page document has been cited as part of the FBI’s justification for seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant to monitor Page. Page insists the warrant was obtained by utilizing false evidence.

“Last year’s collusion between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration whose leader endorsed her was so blatant, extensive and obvious that it might be difficult for Congressional and law enforcement investigators to know where to even begin.”

“Throughout recent months, it has remained unfortunate that these individuals have further contributed to the fictional narrative regarding last year’s events during many hours of misleading testimony before your Committee on national television,” Page continued.

“To continue perpetuating an investigation without basis in fact for political purposes has no place in a democracy committed to the rule of law,” he added, before concluding, “Neither does the relentless slandering of law-abiding citizens like myself who have been denied their civil and political rights throughout this ongoing barrage of false information that has persisted as a consequence of the Clinton-Obama-Comey regime’s misdeeds for almost a year now.”