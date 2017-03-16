House Intelligence Chiefs Drop Bombshell… This Is As Bad As It Gets [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump shocked the nation when he accused Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the presidential election last year. He called on the House Intelligent Committee to investigate. Now, the committee has concluded their probe and is revealing what they found.

According to Daily Mail, both Democratic and Republican leaders have said they found no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

“To date, I’ve seen no evidence that supports the claim that President Trump made,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat’s ranking committee member said. “Thus far we have seen no basis for that whatsoever.”

“We don’t have any evidence that that took place,” Rep. Devin Nunes, the committee’s Republican chairman, added.

The Department of Justice has until Monday to turn over their evidence.

“We’re both willing to use compulsory process if that’s necessary,” he said, referring to the subpoena power granted to Congress. “Though neither of us, I think, believe that will be necessary.”

They said that FBI Chief James Comey will still be questioned by the Intelligence Committee at a hearing on Monday.

“It deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis,” Schiff argued. Nunes hinted that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was reluctant to let Congress access its materials that could establish rather Trump was right. He argued that it is unclear “whether or not they are going to let us have the proper computer technology that we need to go through the evidence that exists out at the CIA, out at Langley, and we are trying to work through that.”

“I can tell you it has become a little bit of a stumbling block for our investigators to actually be able to compile and cull through the information,” he added.

Nunes also urged the American public not to take Trump’s tweets so literally.