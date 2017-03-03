House Dems Where White To Protest Trump And Immediately It Backfires, Look What Happened

A plan by Democrats to attack President Donald Trump during his joint address just failed in a major way. Democratic Congresswomen wore white to “show their commitment to protecting women’s rights.” Of course, white was the color worn by the suffragette movement that fought for women’s right to vote.

Before the speech, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi promised that Democrats’ attempt to embarrass Trump “will be very dignified.” We can only assume that meant toning it down from the pink vagina hats liberals have been sporting.

But the all-white fashion statement drew a different association than liberals originally intended. It didn’t take long for the internet to be flooded with Ku Klux Klan references:

Of course, this was a reference to the fact that the Democratic Party has long been credited with starting the KKK.

While liberals were busy digging through their closets, President Trump was busy signing two laws promoting women’s advancement in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).