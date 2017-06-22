House Dems Betray Nancy Pelosi, They’re All Turning On Her

On Tuesday, Democrats were outraged when Jon Ossoff lost the most expensive special election in history to Karen Handel in Georgia. Now, House Democrats are blaming House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the predictable defeat.

“Nancy Pelosi is not the only reason that Ossoff lost, but she certainly is one of the reasons,” Democratic Texas Congressman Filemon Vela told reporters. Vela went on to explain that Democrats will likely be suffering more defeats like this one if their party doesn’t start making some serious changes to their leadership.

“I think you’d have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top,” he continued. House Democrat Seth Moulton seemed to agree.

“Our leadership owes us an explanation,” Moulton said. “Personally, I think it’s time for new leadership in the party.”

“Our brand is worse than Trump,” Ohio’s Tim Ryan was quoted saying earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Pelosi reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Democrats where she attempted to declare Ossoff’s narrow defeat as a moral victory in a District that has historically voted Republican.

What do you think? Is Pelosi’s career over?