House Committee Slams Obama With Massive Subpoena… His Chickens Have Finally Come Home To Roost

This week, the House Intelligence Committee sent out subpoenas to the CIA, FBI, and NSA demanding answers about Barack Obama’s surveillance of Americans and the illegal “unmasking” of their identities.

The list of officials subpoenaed includes former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power. They have all remained people of interest in the “unmasking” of high-level Trump associates during President Trump’s campaign. The legal filings were officially signed by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes.

Even though Nunes recused himself from the investigation into allegations of collusion, he recently said that he was heavily involved in the “unmasking” probe.

“I went and looked at what I knew existed on the unmasking, but what I found was a treasure trove of stuff that’s really bad in terms of surveillance on Americans and that is critical to the job that I have as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee,” Nunes told The L.A. Times. “It’s really horrible because it endangers America, because the work that our intelligence professionals do is so critical to our safety, to have an administration, a past administration, abuse these powers and put our country in jeopardy, there’s nothing, there’s no words that can explain the damage they’ve done and the damage that they’ve created.”