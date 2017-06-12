Horror In Washington DC… But No Ones Reporting It

On Thursday night, Washington D.C. was hit with a possible terrorist attack when a vehicle plowed through two police officers, an employee of the District Department of Transportation, and two more. Of course, the mainstream media was quiet about the incident.

Reports indicate that one of the police officers remains in critical condition after the crash. The other officer and the air traffic controller are both in serious condition. Both the driver and his passenger were arrested after the crash, and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle on the scene. Authorities say that have not ruled out terror as a motive at this time.

“We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this time,” Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters. When asked if the officers were targeted in the incident, Newsham replied, “We don’t know. We don’t have a motive.”