HORRIBLE: Shooting Rampage In US School, Children Hospitalized

A school shooting spree that occurred on Tuesday in Tehama County, California that started at a home and ended at a local elementary school left five dead including the gunman.

Shots were fired around 8 A.M. at Rancho Tehama School on Stagecoach Road on the outskirts of Corning, northwest of Chico, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

“It was a bizarre and murderous rampage,” Johnston said.

No children at the school died from the shooting, but one student at the school as shot and rushed to the hospital, there is no update on his status. A second child and a woman were shot in a car while driving by the shooter.

The child shot in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries while the child’s mother suffered life threatening injuries.

Ten other victims were being treated at area hospitals. Five people — at least three children — were taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. Three of those patients have been treated and released, hospital officials said.

A timeline of the events:

911 was called at 7:52 A.M. reporting of multiple shots fired from a man down in a neighborhood on Bobcat Lane near Fawn Lane in upper Rancho Tehama Reserve. The shooting spree lasted 45 minutes before the gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Neal stole a white Ford F-150 where he initially began firing and went on a “shooting rampage throughout the community,” Johnston said.

Johnston said the shooter attempted to get into multiple school classrooms in an effort to shoot children, but the schools lockdown drill, which consisted of the children being locked in classrooms, kept the shooter from doing irreplaceable damage.