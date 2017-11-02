HORRIBLE: Cosmo Now Promotes Incest

Who is ready to be sick right before lunch? The new accepted form of love is between siblings apparently because Cosmopolitan tweeted yesterday a picture of a man and a woman kissing with the caption “This is what it’s like to fall in love with your brother”, no thank you. Apparently the tweet is about a love story written about half siblings who didn’t grow up around each other but met later in life and fell in love.

This Is What It's Like to Fall in Love With Your Brother https://t.co/Hj5nULPN78 pic.twitter.com/UnldekkcnS — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 1, 2017

Here’s a little snip-it from the book if you are into that sort of thing..

“That’s where things started getting a little bit weird,” says Melissa. She remembers having an immediate and intense reaction to hearing Brian’s voice. “I don’t really know how to describe the feeling, but I was really attracted to it.”

and here is an even more disturbing excerpt from the story, after the sister and the brother talk on the phone:

Two days later, Melissa drove two hours during a Monday night Midwestern snowfall to meet her brother. When she saw him standing in the frigid air outside his office building, she felt a connection that was instantaneous and electric.

“It was love at first sight, absolutely the craziest thing I have ever experienced,” Melissa says. “The sexual force was like I was levitating off the earth. Your body instantly craves the other person.”

This is an absolutely disgusting love story to be pushing onto teens and children. It’s immoral, irregular, illegal and just plain gross. The ultra liberal “free sexuality” crowd has gone too far with this one, incest is not something to normalize or glorify, Cosmopolitan should be ashamed.