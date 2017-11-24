Homeless Marine Vet Sacrifices His Last $20 To Get A Girl Safe, He Surely Didn’t Expect How She Would Change His Life In Return

A homeless man gave up the last $20 in his wallet to a woman who was stranded without gas, and what she did in return might have saved the man’s life.

Kate McClure, 27, and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, 38, made it their mission to get ex-Marine and firefighter Johnny Bobbit Jr. back on his feet with a fundraising campaign that has raised more than $65,000.

Bobbit came to the aid of McClure, who while driving on I-95 to visit a friend in Philadelphia, ran out of ran on the highway and was stranded.

As she walked toward the nearest gas station, he told her to get back in her car and lock the doors.

Bobbit then spent his last $20 to buy her gas so she would get home safe.

“He came back and I was almost in shock,” McClure told The Post.

Bobbit never asked for anything in return, but the woman returned to find him several times with her boyfriend to drop off clothes, necessities and to repay him for the gas.

“We went to Target and got him a big backpack filled with stuff, and he opened the granola bars and offered us one,” she said. “We are like, ‘We just got this for you.’ He’s extremely generous.”

Touched by his selflessness, they started the fundraising campaign for Bobbit with a goal of $10,000 — enough to cover “first and last month’s rent at an apartment, a reliable vehicle, and 4 to 6 months worth of expenses.”

They had no idea it would climb toward $70,000.

“This is nuts,” McClure said of the money they’ve raised through GoFundMe. “It has changed my entire outlook about people, my outlook about people has skyrocketed. It’s the best Thanksgiving that I’ve ever had.”

Bobbit is in “shock,” the couple said.

“We spoke to him yesterday, and it was around $17,000,” D’Amico said. “He kept saying I don’t want to waste this chance.

“We went from a room for four to six months, and now we are looking at apartments for the year,” D’Amico said.