Home Depot Co-Founder Turns Off Filter, Sparks Outrage After Making Polarizing Trump Comment

On Monday, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone outraged liberals when he said that President Donald Trump could go down in history as one of the greatest presidents of all time if he continues “defying expectations.”

In an interview with CNBC, Langone argued that America has a “singular opportunity to get a lot done in this country.” And he even referenced Ronald Reagan to support his points.

“This guy has got guts. And he’s got great people around him,” Langone noted. “If President Donald Trump is able to keep defying expectations—like he did in the election—and push through legislative changes against great odds, he could go down as one of our greatest presidents ever.”

But Langone didn’t go easy on Republicans, warning that if they fail to “get it done” while Trump is in office, they will be out of a job. If Trump can get health care reform, tax cuts, and $1 trillion in infrastructure spending through Congress, Langone believes he could “go down as one of our greatest presidents ever.”

Like many of us, Langone is optimistic. In his first 50 days as President, Trump has watched the Dow Jones Industrial Averages’ best performance since 1993.