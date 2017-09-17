Holy Hillary Claims She Can’t Give “Absolution” To Women Who Did Not Vote For Her

Hillary Clinton is so full of herself. She is still pondering why she did not win the 2016 presidential election. She really thinks all women should have voted for her just because she is a woman. That is crazy!

Clinton even wrote in her book What Happened that she refuses to give “absolution” to women who did not help her win by not voting for her. Hillary even made the Women’s March in Washington D.C. all about her, stating in her book that she “couldn’t help but ask where those feelings of solidarity, outrage, and passion had been during the election.”

She added, “Since November, more than two dozen women — of all ages, but mostly in their twenties — had approached me in restaurants, theaters, and stores to apologize for not voting or not doing more to help my campaign. I responded with forced smiles and tight nods.”

Hillary Clinton recounts a situation where a mother forced her daughter to apologize to Clinton for not voting for her; she described the girl as having “bowed in contrition.”

Hillary wrote, “I wanted to stare right in her eyes and say, ‘You didn’t vote? How could you not vote?! You abdicated your responsibility as a citizen at the worst possible time! And now you want me to make you feel better?’ Of course I didn’t say any of that.”

Clinton also sent a message to the women that did not vote for her saying, “These people were looking for absolution that I just couldn’t give. We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions.”

Hillary Clinton is so selfish!

Are you happy you didn’t vote for her?