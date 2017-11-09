Hollywood’s Darkest Secrets Exposed: Charlie Sheen Accused Of Raping Corey Haim When He Was 13

More dominoes are falling as more Hollywood men are being accused of sexual assault against younger men. Charlie Sheen is now being accused of sodomizing a then 13-year-old Corey Haim on the set of the movie ‘Lucas.’

According to a story by the National Inquirer, Haim told others about the event before his death. Haim told friends that Sheen, who was 19 at the time, raped Haim, who was a minor, on the set of the 1986 film.

Former actor Dominick Brascia claims Haim confided in him and told him what happened between him and sheen.

‘Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’ Brascia told the Enquirer. ‘He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.’

The magazine also says that Lost Boys actor’s closest friend, Corey Feldman, alluded to the alleged incident in his book ‘Coreyography: A Memoir.’

‘At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ”what all guys do,” Feldman wrote.

‘So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew,’ continued Feldman,’ and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.’ Feldman never named Sheen as the man in the incident.

In 2011, according to the Enquirer, when Feldman was asked about Sheen he said: ‘I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen…especially the way he’s affected other people that I know.’

And, just last week, on the Today Show, Feldman said a report coming from the National Enquirer was to be expected.

‘They cover it up. They protect it. I know of a friend of mine that actually went and spoke to a reporter and gave all the information and they were — the day before I launched my campaign, they were supposed to put out a story in the [National] Enquirer.’

‘I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite some time,’ said Feldman. ‘It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.’