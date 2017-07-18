Hollywood Liberal Alyssa Milano Throws Rocks At Trump And Hits Hillary And Obama Instead

Actress Alyssa Milano has just learned the hard way that attempting to label President Donald Trump a “criminal” is a very slippery slope.

In the past year, Milano has made headlines for “resisting” President Trump. She was a vocal supporter of the “A Day Without a Woman” strike, and she relentlessly supported Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election to fill the Georgia congressional seat.

On Sunday, after the news of a confirmed meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney, Milano decided to chime in once more.

Here’s what she had to say:


It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to turn the tweet on its head, reminding Milano of the many liberal ‘leaders’ who are guilty of significant collusion.

