Hollywood Liberal Alyssa Milano Throws Rocks At Trump And Hits Hillary And Obama Instead

Actress Alyssa Milano has just learned the hard way that attempting to label President Donald Trump a “criminal” is a very slippery slope.

In the past year, Milano has made headlines for “resisting” President Trump. She was a vocal supporter of the “A Day Without a Woman” strike, and she relentlessly supported Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election to fill the Georgia congressional seat.

On Sunday, after the news of a confirmed meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney, Milano decided to chime in once more.

Here’s what she had to say:

Col•lu•sion – noun – secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. https://t.co/Hg70EW5g6h — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2017



It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to turn the tweet on its head, reminding Milano of the many liberal ‘leaders’ who are guilty of significant collusion.

What about Obama giving Iran 1.7 Bil. What about he knew about Russia last year and did nothing about it? Fast and furious? — Chris Loeffler (@cloeff1969) July 9, 2017

Ahhh..Duh…He's a private citizen .. how about @SenSanders and his under investigation for FELONY bank fraud. That's a legitimate story — The Wine Guru®🇺🇸 (@mrwinemaster) July 9, 2017