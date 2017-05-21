Hollywood Legend Chris Pratt Refuses To Censor His Faith, Look What He Did Instead

Recently, actor Chris Pratt visited the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in the UK, where he openly shared about his Christian faith after meeting with young patients. He was joined by his “Jurassic World 2” co-star Bryce Dallas Howard.

Throughout his career, Pratt has repeatedly defied Hollywood stereotypes. He has not been afraid to be an outspoken Christian or patriot.

He posted the following note about his visit to the hospital on Instagram last week:

Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children’s Hospital in London. I’ll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9. Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.

Pratt has become a favorite actor among conservatives for standing up to an industry that is constantly trying to shut beliefs down. In 2015, he posted a video of himself teaching his son the Pledge of Allegiance. He was also spotted out wearing an American flag hoodie.