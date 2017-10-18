Hollywood Hides A Secret A Lot Worse Than Weinstein… And There’s Nothing You Can Do About It

Former child actor Corey Feldman made a statement last week about Harvey Weinstein’s allegations, you might be thinking why it’s relevant, but Feldman has been speaking out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood for a long time, just not necessarily against women, but young men.

He long has said that sexual indiscretions against young men is highly pervasive in Hollywood and was the cause of his best friend Corey Haim’s eventual death by drug overdose.

In an interview with the Hollywood reporter, Feldman said:

“[Haim] had more direct abuse than I did. With me, there were some molestations, and it did come from several hands, so to speak, but with Corey, his was direct rape, whereas mine was not actual rape. And his also occurred when he was 11. My son is 11 now, and I can’t even begin to fathom the idea of something like that happening to him. It would destroy his whole being. As I look at my son, a sweet, innocent, 11-year-old boy and then try to put him in Corey Haim’s shoes, I go, ‘Oh my God—well of course he was erratic and not well-behaved on sets and things like that.’ What more could we expect of him really?”

He continued, “Everybody deals with things differently. I’m not able to name names. People are frustrated, people are angry, they want to know how is this happening, and they want answers—and they turn to me and they say, ‘Why don’t you be a man and stand up and name names and stop hiding and being a coward?’ I have to deal with that, which is not pleasant, especially given the fact that I would love to name names. I’d love to be the first to do it. But unfortunately California conveniently enough has a statute of limitations that prevents that from happening. Because if I were to go and mention anybody’s name, I would be the one that would be in legal problems and I’m the one that would be sued. We should be talking to the district attorneys and the lawmakers in California, especially because this is where the entertainment industry is and this is a place where adults have more direct and inappropriate connection with children than probably anywhere else in the world.”