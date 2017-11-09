Hollywood Is FALLING: Corey Feldman Responsible For What May Be Hollywood’s Biggest Investigation

Is there a potential Hollywood pedophile ring? Corey Feldman recently filed official charges against the man who sexually assaulted him as a child, the Los Angeles Police department are investigating his claims.

‘Corey Feldman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department. There is no further information at this time, and his report is being investigated,’ a spokesperson told DaillyMail.com on Tuesday.

Feldman revealed he had filed a report on Monday.

‘IMPORTANT CAMPAIGN UPD8: I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW! THIS WAS OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS,’ wrote an animated Feldman on Twitter.

He then added: ‘THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY!’

As recently as last week, Feldman released the names of two men who he claims sexually assaulted him, and other child actors as children. Feldman appeared on Dr. Oz last Thursday and claimed that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s, adding that the man still posts photos of him online.

‘This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,’ Feldman said during the interview.

‘He still taunts it and flaunts it.’

Dr. Oz then reveled on camera the fact that Grissom was currently living in Mexico and has an extensive criminal past.

‘Everything from assault, theft, drugs … in 2001 he was arrested on child molestation charges … he was found guilty in 2003 and served time in prison,’ said an attorney forthe program in a video posted to Facebook.

Feldman also named former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, who had revealed in the past.

What is going on in Hollywood? Day by day more names come out of men working in Hollywood, preying on young women and now, young men, it’s disgusting.