Hollywood Actress Ashley Judd Tries To Get Airport Security Guard Fired… Gets Instantly Shut Up

Recently, Hollywood actress Ashley Judd went to the airport and threw an absolute tantrum when an airport security guard called her ‘sweetheart.’

“This is the kind of thing to me that happens which I categorize as everyday sexism. And it is so easy to let it go and not to speak up, particularly when it is so easy for someone to push back and say ‘Oh, I was just being polite,’” explained Judd in a video that she posted to her Facebook account.

“So I was coming through security and a guy said ‘Hey sweetheart,’ and I said, ‘I’m not your sweetheart, I am your client.’ So I was already setting a boundary. When I was setting my things out, he said, ‘Hey nice dress!’ I didn’t hear him say anything about the attire of any of the other folks in the entire line and I am in one of the most traveled airports in the world. I’m surrounded by lots and lots of other people dressed in lots of different kinds of dress,” said Judd.

Judd then went into theatrics about how ‘traumatizing’ the incident was.

“By that time, you know, my skin was burning, my feet are burning. It’s so hard to continue to set these boundaries when someone continues to push,” explained Judd.

When she tried to get him fired, the manager apologized to her. Not surprisingly, her message on Facebook got mixed reviews.