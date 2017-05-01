Hollywood Actor Richard Dreyfuss Shows America How We Can Destroy ‘Political Correctness’ Garbage Forever

In the liberal entertainment industry, there are only a handful of celebrities who are willing to speak up for conservative values. Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss is one of those few.

Recently, Dreyfuss appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend Ann Coulter’s right to speak at Berkeley.

“I am a constitutionalist who believes that the Constitution and the Bill of Rights must be central and the parties must be peripheral,” Dreyfuss explained. “Civics has not been taught in the American public school system since 1970. And that means everyone in Congress never studied the constitution and the bill of rights as you and I might have.”

“And that is a critical flaw, because it’s why we were admired and respected for so long,” he continued. “It gives us our national identity, it tells the world who we are and why we are who we are, and without a frame that gives us values that stand behind the bill of rights, we’re just floating in the air and our sectors of society are not connected.”

Dreyfuss went on to argue that the best way to eliminate the ‘political correctness’ we are seeing in our nation is to fight it with proper education.

“And we do share the notion that education accomplished certain things. One, it turns students into citizens. And two, it teaches students how to run the country before it’s their turn to run the country. And three, it teaches the value of this nation,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Dreyfuss?