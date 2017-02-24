Historic Records Broken For Number Of Employees Fired On #ADayWithoutImmigrants

Earlier this month, thousands of immigrants stayed home from work for the national “A Day Without Immigrants” protest. Now, it appears many participants were asked not to return.

In Oklahoma, a dozen workers at I Don’t Care Bar and Grill were fired after missing work without permission. Most had been working at the restaurant since it first opened.

“You and your family are fired,” their boss said in a text message to his employees. “I hope you enjoyed your day off and you can enjoy many more. Love you.”

That is just one of several similar incidents. According to WLTX, 21 workers at Encore Boat Builders in South Carolina were also fired after taking part in the protest. 18 workers at Bradley Coatings were fired after informing their supervisors they would also be participating. They claim it was “unfair after working for them for so many years,” given that they intended to make up the time missed on Sunday.

In a statement to the press, Bradley Coatings says it “has always celebrated diversity and supported the immigrant community,” but “had no choice” but to fire the workers for their behavior.

In a North Carolina packing warehouse, two employees were suspended for missing work.

Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina are right-to-work states, meaning employers can terminate employees with few restrictions.