Hillary Rodham’s Corrupt Empire Finally Comes Crashing Down… It’s All Over For Her Now

The Clinton Foundation is finally closing its doors after years of corruption, one report notes.

USA Politics Today reports that The Clinton Global Initiative will shutter operations at their main office in New York City. A filing with the Department of Labor indicates that the 22 remaining employees employed there will be terminated. The official reason provided for the lay offs is a “discontinuation of the Clinton Global Initiative.”

This is great news for the many Americans who saw through the thinly-veiled scam, what reports call a “private political mafia organization masked as charity and humanitarian organization.”