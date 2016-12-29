Hillary Rodham Pulls Unbelievable Stunt During The Holidays… You Will Be Sick

When Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election, Americans everywhere hoped that this would finally be the end to her political career. Now, rumors are circulating this week that Clinton has every intention of running for president again in 2020.

Conservative 101 reports that sources close to Clinton have confirmed she is keeping her 2016 campaign team intact so she can make an attempt at the presidency again—for the third time. She is reportedly so arrogant that she believes voters will welcome her with open arms in four years.

“She’s convinced that, sooner than later, the voters will come to their sense and realize they made a horrible mistake by putting [Donald] Trump in the White House,” the source said. “She’s sure the voters will beg her to get in the race and she says, ‘I’m going to run again in 2020.’”

“She told me—and I’m paraphrasing: ‘Trump has no idea what it’s like to run the biggest corporation in the world, the United States government,” the source added. “He has no f***ing idea how complicated it is, how many cogs are spinning at the same time, how many people are fighting at cross purposes, how much disinformation you get.”

The insider also claims Bill Clinton is against his wife’s idea, believing her chances at the White House are officially over.

If the rumors are true, this shows just how delusional Hillary Clinton really is. Even her most devoted supporters have likely lost faith in her ability to win and will be looking for a fresh face for their party.