Hillary Rodham Just Came Forward With A Terrifying Announcement… It’s Happening

Just a few months after her loss to President Donald Trump, experts are already predicting that she will run for president for a third time in 2020.

For the past few months, Clinton has taken very little accountability for her loss. Instead, she’s been blaming everyone and everything around her—a clear indication that she has another presidential run in the works, Michael Goodwin of the New York Post notes.

“After weeks of inching her way back, she gave an interview last week at a Women for Women event,” Goodwin wrote. “Here explanation for why she lost shows that the new Hillary is the same as the old Hillary. Full of finger-pointing and excuses, she was, as usual, devoid of any concession about her own shortcomings. She has shifted the entire email scandal, which she created by deciding to use a private server and lying about it to the public, to the shoulders of Russian hackers and FBI Director Jim Comey. To hear her tell it, she was an innocent victim of their skullduggery.”

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” Hillary said, arguing that Comey’s letter on October 28 “raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

What do you think? Will Hillary run for the presidency once again?