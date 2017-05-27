Hillary Rodham Clinton Emerges From The Darkness… Makes Bone Chilling Announcement

For the past few months, Hillary Clinton has spent most of her times “in the woods” recovering from her ‘unexpected’ loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election. Now, it appears that Clinton is stepping back into the public eye to attack her former opponent once more.

“I think she’s basically closed the door on ever running again,” Melanne Verveer, Clinton’s longtime friend and chief of staff reportedly commented. “She’s not going to recede. You’re going to continue to see her engaged on issues that she is passionate about and has played a leadership role in. She will be out there…but not as that public candidate. So it’s a new place.”

This comes just one week after Clinton announced Onward Together, a political group she is co-heading to aid progressive causes and oppose Donald Trump. In her announcement, Clinton desperately called herself part of the “resistance.”

She also declared that her new mantra is, “Resist, insist, persist, and enlist.”

Clearly, Clinton has not yet accepted her loss. We’d hoped we had seen the last of her, but it appears she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.