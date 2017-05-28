Hillary Reveals Sickening Thing She Wants To Be Buried With… Take A Guess

During her presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton showed America that she isn’t exactly operating on all cylinders. Throughout the investigation into her misuse of a private email server, many disturbing personal details were outed. It appears things are only going to get weirder from here.

In an interview with The New York Times, Clinton said made some bizarre remarks about being buried after she dies.

“I want to be buried with my editorial endorsements,” she said in the interview. “I want an open casket and they can all be piled on

top of me. You won’t even be able to see my body.”

The reporter did her best to dismiss the comment as “gallows humor,” but we’re not buying it.

Clinton’s aide Nick Merrill took the comment to be a final brag about the fact that all but 19 American newspapers sided with

Hillary over Donald Trump. It’s clear that Hillary cannot cope with the fact that she lost an election everybody thought she would

win.

“I beat both of them,” Clinton said about Trump and Bernie Sanders. She then claimed, “I had people literally seeking absolution”

for not voting.

“I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by Comey and the Russians, aided and abetted by the

suppression of the vote, particularly in Wisconsin,” She added.