Hillary And Obama’s Comments About Weinstein Have Something Extremely Wrong…

So far, a massive amount of stars and celebrities have opened up about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment claims. There are two people whos comments stand out amongst all others, as they have something very unique…

What is unique about them?

They are absent. That’s right.

Neither Hillary nor Obama have commented on the allegations. They keep a “total silence.”

Even CNN has noticed something was wrong there.

I have asked Hillary Clinton's spox over last few days about Harvey Weinstein. Total silence.https://t.co/eqWLXyVObq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 9, 2017

Even her aides have been confused by the former secretary of state’s silence. Why has she not weighed in at all?

No way! But they’re always quick to comment on other things. What happened? https://t.co/XxJ1svLt7K — RBe (@RBPundit) October 9, 2017

Weird. Normally she never shuts up. https://t.co/9XmBOb3gbF — JWF (@JammieWF) October 9, 2017

Says it all https://t.co/fUU0gYx9OL — Evan F (@emf4life) October 9, 2017

Wait. It’s not all true. Hillary actually did tweet a message to “all the little girls watching”, but really not what you would have thought.

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

And what about Obama ? As Salam Morcos tweeted it : “Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama silence is deafening.”

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama silence is deafening. It's not rocket science. #HarveyWeinstein https://t.co/xkM9gnclGP — Salam Morcos (@SalamMorcos) October 9, 2017

