Hillary Joining The “Helpless Scream” At Trump’s Anniversary Election?

We posted an article earlier this week about a laughable protest organized by some disgruntled, pouting liberals in a few major cities around the country, where they are planning on getting together to scream into the sky ‘helplessly’ on the anniversary of trumps election.

In Boston, more than 4,000 people have committed to congregating in the Boston commons at 6pm on Nov. 8th, pathetic.

Still frustrated about results of 2016 election? Thousands plan to "scream helplessly at the sky" in Boston Nov. 8. https://t.co/D1xHkFVSmp pic.twitter.com/aP0RJM9Bg8 — NBC Boston (@nbcboston) October 20, 2017

NBC Boston notes that the event, originated by two Boston residents, has inspired copycats in Philadelphia, Austin, and Chicago. Screaming is scheduled to begin across multiple cities at 6 p.m.

Still Mad About Trump as President? Scream-In Planned for Election Anniversary https://t.co/aRcpu5L9v0 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 23, 2017

We already discussed how sad and pathetic this is, but whats even worse is that as the week has progressed, more people have signed up, and new movements in new cities have started, why?

This will accomplish nothing, it honestly just gives off a bad impression of those involved that they would resort to something this comically immature instead of trying to enact change through politics.

This is an ideological difference in those that lean politically left and those that lean politically right in my opinion, when things don’t go the way liberals intend them to, they whine that the system is unfair because they didn’t win.

When conservatives don’t get what they want, they retool, adapt, work hard, and enact change through politics, as evidenced by the fact that Trump is in office right now, making changes and making a difference.

While it’s funny to laugh at the juvenile tactics of the liberals, it’s actually concerning at another level. Millennials are more often left leaning politically, and this is the political lessen those young Americans are being taught. When you don’t get what you want, literally get all your friends together and collectively cry in a very sad attempt to create the change you want.